Arua Muslim Faction Starts New Mosque

The Supreme Khadi for Arua Muslim breakaway faction Haji Juma Vuni addressing hundreds of their members at their new headquarters in Oli division today. Candia Stephen

The Supreme Khadi for Arua Muslim breakaway faction Haji Juma Vuni addressing hundreds of their members at their new headquarters in Oli division today.

The group announced their official exit from Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC after a series of meetings on how to end the rift between Arua district Muslim Supreme Council and the Muktar Muslims, who have since rejected Sheik Abujaffer Shaban as the new district Khadi.

 

