Arua NRM Supporters Form Reconciliation Committee

In the meeting chaired by Arua Mayor, Isa Kato, the NRM supporters also pointed out that Arua Municipality has been befallen by the devil and hence the need for prayers, forgiveness and reconciliation.
Arua NRM Supporters Form Reconciliation Committee19 Mar 2019
Arua Municipality Mayor Isa Kato (standing left) addressing the NRM supporters at the Mayor's Gardens on Tuesday.
