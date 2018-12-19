Arua Police Recover Stolen Gun

In short
Edward Mugweri, the West Nile Region Police Commander, says the thugs who were carrying the firearm in a plastic bag dropped it when they saw police patrol pursuing them.
Arua Police Recover Stolen Gun19 Dec 2018, 16:15 Comments 148 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: arua police recover stolen police gun
Mentioned: barifa forest arua police police constable electoral commission special police constable john inziku edward mugweri west nile region police commander military guard salim saleh
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.