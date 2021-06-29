Arua Police Stuck with Abandoned Rwandese Woman, 2 Daughters

In short
Harriet Korodina 28 years and her two daughters Kemirembe Bertina 9 years and one identified as Happy 2 years were found in Barifa forest by a Good Samaritan after they were trying to look for the road from Arua to Kampala and brought to Arua CPS.
Arua Police Stuck with Abandoned Rwandese Woman, 2 Daughters29 Jun 2021, 13:33 Comments 79 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Crime Report
