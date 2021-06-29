Candia Stephen
13:41

Arua Police Stuck with Abandoned Rwandese Woman, 2 Daughters

29 Jun 2021, 13:33 Comments 79 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Crime Report
Jimmy Anguyo, head CFPU West Nile speaking to Harriet Kordina and her two daughters at Arua CPS.

In short
Harriet Korodina 28 years and her two daughters Kemirembe Bertina 9 years and one identified as Happy 2 years were found in Barifa forest by a Good Samaritan after they were trying to look for the road from Arua to Kampala and brought to Arua CPS.

 

Tagged with: Harriet Korodina Jimmy Anguyo CFPU W. Nile

