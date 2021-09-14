Arua Police Stuck with Two-Days Old Baby Abandoned at Hospital

In short
The young mother who was found alone with no helper or even baby clothes told one of the midwives to help keep eye on the child as she went to by some soda since she was hungry at a nearby Kiosk but did not return.
Arua Police Stuck with Two-Days Old Baby Abandoned at Hospital14 Sep 2021, 13:26 Comments 130 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Human rights Crime Report
