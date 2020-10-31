Candia Stephen
12:23

Arua Politicians, DHO Bicker over 'False' COVID-19 Test Results

31 Oct 2020, 12:11 Comments 75 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Health Report
The two contradicting covid19 test results of Atima from Adjumani lab. and that issued by the DHO Arua.

The two contradicting covid19 test results of Atima from Adjumani lab. and that issued by the DHO Arua.

In short
It was decreed that only those with negative COVID-19 test certificates would attend the events, and as such, all political leaders were subjected to COVID-19 tests, as a precondition. But when the results were returned, the DHO announced that up to 65 people from the group had tested positive for coronavirus disease.

 

Tagged with: Paul Bishop Drileba false covid19 test results

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.