Arua Politicians, DHO Bicker over 'False' COVID-19 Test Results

In short
It was decreed that only those with negative COVID-19 test certificates would attend the events, and as such, all political leaders were subjected to COVID-19 tests, as a precondition. But when the results were returned, the DHO announced that up to 65 people from the group had tested positive for coronavirus disease.
Arua Politicians, DHO Bicker over 'False' COVID-19 Test Results31 Oct 2020, 12:11 Comments 75 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Health Report
The two contradicting covid19 test results of Atima from Adjumani lab. and that issued by the DHO Arua.
In short
Tagged with: Paul Bishop Drileba false covid19 test results
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.