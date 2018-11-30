Arua Public Pushes for Bylaw to Tame Alcohol and Drug Abuse

In short
The call was made as part of the 16 Days of Activism; an ongoing campaign to challenge violence against women and girls. The campaign runs every year from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day.
Arua Public Pushes for Bylaw to Tame Alcohol and Drug Abuse30 Nov 2018, 16:15 Comments 94 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Health Report
Josephine Angucia police PRO west Nile speaking to URN reporter on GBV and the 16 days of activism on Friday.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.