Arua Regional Hospital Hit by Shortage of Specialists

Dr. Philbert Nyeko, the Director Arua Regional Referral Hospital, says the limited budgetary allocation over the years has further made it difficult to hire specialists locally.
Arua Regional Hospital Hit by Shortage of Specialists26 Feb 2020, 10:34 Comments 156 Views Arua, Uganda Health Misc Report
Map of Arua regional referral hospital indicating various departments some of which todate do not have specialist heads.
