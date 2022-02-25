Arua Hospital Staff Remanded For Theft of X-ray Equipment

In short
Court heard that on December 11, 2021, Okello stole components of the Digital X-ray Machine for screening TB including an HP Laptop with its Canon Software and Samsung Galaxy Tab A Phone from the main store of Arua Regional Referral Hospital which he got access to by virtue of his office.
Arua Hospital Staff Remanded For Theft of X-ray Equipment25 Feb 2022, 18:03 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Tagged with: Benington Abilla Okello State House Anti Corruption Unit TB Screening arua regional referral hospital
