Arua Hospital Staff Remanded For Theft of X-ray Equipment

25 Feb 2022, 18:03 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Benington Okello at the Anti Corruption Court in Kampala.

Court heard that on December 11, 2021, Okello stole components of the Digital X-ray Machine for screening TB including an HP Laptop with its Canon Software and Samsung Galaxy Tab A Phone from the main store of Arua Regional Referral Hospital which he got access to by virtue of his office.

 

