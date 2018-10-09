Arua Residents Abandon Independence Fete after MPs Speech

In short
Wadri was initially not included on the days programme as a speaker. But as soon as he arrived at the venue, a councillor who represented the Mayor at the function demanded to know why the area MPs speech was omitted.
Arua Residents Abandon Independence Fete after MPs Speech9 Oct 2018, 17:56 Comments 137 Views Arua, Uganda Local government Northern Report
MP Wadri Kasiano addressing the crowd at Arua Hill grounds during the Independence celebrations
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.