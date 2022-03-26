In short
According to Upper Bibia LC1 Chairman Ivan Sukuru, people no longer fear being captured on camera due to the uncertainty over their effectiveness as rampant thefts go unrecorded.
Arua Residents Say CCTV Cameras Don't Work, Police Say Most Work26 Mar 2022, 14:44 Comments 94 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Security Updates
However, according to the residents, cases of theft and burglary have been on the rise recently with limited success in tracing the culprits.
