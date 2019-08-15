Arua Residents Warned Against Unlawful Land Evictions

Arua RDC Nahori Oya stressing a point durinmg the consultative meeting at Pajulu Sub County headquarters as RPC Barugahare, MPs Atiku and Osoru with other officials look on.

In short

In a land use and registration sensitization meeting held at Pajulu Sub County headquarters, the Area MP Ayivu Bernard Atiku cautioned the indigenous people in Ayivu against unlawful evictions.