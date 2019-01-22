Arua Schools Up in Arms Over Withheld PLE Results

In short
Martin Kauta, the Senior Administrator of Queens and Kings Primary school, says 50 of their 90 candidates sat their PLE under Oreku PS in Ayivu County. He says 23 candidates passed in division while 40 other candidates who sat at the school center also obtained first grade but their results were withheld.
Arua Schools Up in Arms Over Withheld PLE Results22 Jan 2019, 11:08 Comments 103 Views Arua, Uganda Education Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: arua schools express shock at ple withheld results
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.