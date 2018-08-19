Arua Shooting Victims Cry For Help

In short
Three of these are in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting that covered Arua municipality on Monday, the last day of campaigns for the parliamentary race, eventually won by independent candidate Kassiano Wadri Ezati. They are admitted to Arua Hospital and other private health facilities.
Arua Shooting Victims Cry For Help19 Aug 2018, 12:05 Comments 164 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Politics Security Report
Isaac Enzama in whose stomach three bullets were removed narrating his ordeal at Arua Hospital
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.