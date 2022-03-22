In short
In their petition, the teachers want some district officials whom they did not mention, to be investigated over alleged incompetence exhibited in the management of payroll.
Arua Teachers Petition IGG Over Non-payment of Salary
In short
The affected teachers say they haven't received any pay since this financial year started in July.
