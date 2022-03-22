Henry Lematia
Arua Teachers Petition IGG Over Non-payment of Salary

22 Mar 2022, 13:23 Comments 98 Views Arua, Uganda Education Updates
IGG West Nile Coordinator Comboni Oyet (L) addresing the teachers at the IGG Arua regional offices

In short
In their petition, the teachers want some district officials whom they did not mention, to be investigated over alleged incompetence exhibited in the management of payroll.

 

Tagged with: The affected teachers say they haven’t received any pay since this financial year started in July.

