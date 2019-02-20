In short
Arua district Tourism officer Rebecca Agani says that the district will use the occasion to demand from government the reinstatement of the White Rhinos in Ajai Game reserve where they lived in the late 1970s before they were wiped out during the 1979 war.
Arua to Host National Wildlife Day Celebrations
Godi Swaleh and Rebecca Agani during the Press briefing at Arua district board room on Tuesday afternoon.
In short
