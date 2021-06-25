Candia Stephen
Arua Vendors Equate Sleeping in the Market to Being in Prison

Arua main Market Vendors with their Merchandize at the Temporary market.

But in Arua, the vendors have not implemented the directive citing lack of Sanitary facilities and congestion. The market which was constructed out of iron sheets following the demolition of the main market currently accommodates over 3,000 vendors dealing in various foodstuffs. It has one water point and a four stance latrine.

 

