In short
Rahema Minallah, who works with FIDA-Uganda Arua Office says in the last three months their office received and handled 20 cases of neglect, sexual harassment and violence against women or girls living with disabilities.
Arua's Disabled Women Decry Violent Sexual Abuse in Public Spaces20 Oct 2022, 10:31 Comments 102 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Updates
Members of Arua District Blind Women Association Entertaining Guests During the Women's Day celebrations in 2019 (Courtesy Photo)
In short
Tagged with: Arua City Sexual Harassment Women with Disabilities
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.