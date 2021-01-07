Aruu County MP Odonga Otto In Hiding After Escaping From Police

In short
Fred Sankara, an eye witness notes that while at Rackoko trading center, a standoff ensued between the supporters of Otto and Komakech forcing Police to halt their movement with the arrested legislator. Sankara says that during the melee Police used live bullets to stop the clashes.
Aruu County MP Odonga Otto In Hiding After Escaping From Police7 Jan 2021
