Amony Immaculate
11:12

Arwotcek Health Centre II Faces Shortage of Delivery Beds

29 Aug 2021, 11:11 Comments 91 Views Amolatar, Uganda Human rights Health Northern Updates

In short
The facility has only one delivery bed which is broken forcing most expectant mothers to deliver on the floor due to lack of beds.

 

