Arwotcek Health Centre II Faces Shortage of Delivery Beds

In short
The facility has only one delivery bed which is broken forcing most expectant mothers to deliver on the floor due to lack of beds.
Arwotcek Health Centre II Faces Shortage of Delivery Beds29 Aug 2021, 11:11 Comments 91 Views Amolatar, Uganda Human rights Health Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Arwotcek HCII delivering babies on the floor lack of delivery beds mothers fearing infection
Mentioned: Arwotcek HCII
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.