Asaba Ruyonga Bounces Back, Wins NRM Mayoral Flag in Fort Portal

In short
Ruyonga, who had held the same office for 15 years, had lost to Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga, an Independent candidate in the 2016 general elections. His loss then, despite being the NRM flag bearer, was attributed to the several controversies that surrounded his leadership and the clashes with councillors which forced him to snub council sessions for close to two years.
Asaba Ruyonga Bounces Back, Wins NRM Mayoral Flag in Fort Portal12 Sep 2020, 22:49 Comments 123 Views Politics Local government 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Mentioned: Asaba Ruyonga Kabarole District NRM Patrick Kamalindwa Richard Rwabuhinga Willy Kintu Muhanga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.