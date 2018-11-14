In short
On Wednesday some shops owned by Asians opened for business. They include One Stop, Pari, Megha Shoppers Supermarkets and other hardware shops within Lira town. Joel Tubanone, the Lira District Police Commander, says the police will remain deployed at the business premises of Asians
Asian Traders Re-open Shops in Lira
