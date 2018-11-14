Ronald Odongo
16:46

Asian Traders Re-open Shops in Lira

14 Nov 2018, 16:39 Comments 147 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
On Wednesday some shops owned by Asians opened for business. They include One Stop, Pari, Megha Shoppers Supermarkets and other hardware shops within Lira town. Joel Tubanone, the Lira District Police Commander, says the police will remain deployed at the business premises of Asians

 

Tagged with: lira town asian traders uganda police force

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.