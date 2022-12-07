Assailant Disguised as Mentally Ill Person to Attack Security Guard in Luwero

Security personnel at scene as the dead body of the guard lies at verendah where he was shot

In short

Ivan Ssebuufu, the LCI Chairman of Modern zone says that according to eyewitnesses, the assailant turned up at the Micro Finance in dirty clothes and with polythene bags containing rubbish. Ssebuufu adds that residents thought he was mentally ill but after a few minutes, they heard gunshots only to see him removing a gun from the dead security guard moments later.