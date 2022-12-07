In short
Ivan Ssebuufu, the LCI Chairman of Modern zone says that according to eyewitnesses, the assailant turned up at the Micro Finance in dirty clothes and with polythene bags containing rubbish. Ssebuufu adds that residents thought he was mentally ill but after a few minutes, they heard gunshots only to see him removing a gun from the dead security guard moments later.
Assailant Disguised as Mentally Ill Person to Attack Security Guard in Luwero
7 Dec 2022
