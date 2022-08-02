In short
The deceased's son, Nicholas Muhanguzi told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Tuesday evening that, they heard his late father screaming for help and rushed to see what was happening only to find his lifeless body lying in a pool of blood in the compound.
Assailants Hack Elderly Man to death, Disappear with his Arm
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the brutal murder of the elderly man by the assailants.
Tagged with: Assailants elderly man murder
