Assailants Hack Two Family Members to Death, Injure Another Critically

It is alleged that assailants first locked 15 houses in the neighborhood with padlocks around 2:00am in the wee hours of this morning before attacking their victims. Residents were only saved by early passersby who heard them crying for help and opened the doors.
Assailants Hack Two Family Members to Death, Injure Another Critically22 Jul 2019, 12:48 Comments 164 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Misc Report
