Edward Eninu
07:06

Assailants Shoot Police Officer Dead in Soroti

1 Dec 2021

In short
Preliminary information from the scene indicates that the officer was riding his bicycle when the assailants shot him, grabbed his gun, and vanished into thin air before security teams could arrive.

 

