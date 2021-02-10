Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Reccomended for use by WHO

In short
The UN health agency has advised countries like South Africa with variants to continue using the vaccine but carry out extensive surveillance on any emerging variants and how they react to the vaccine
Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Reccomended for use by WHO10 Feb 2021, 21:42 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Astrazeneca Vaccine Astrazeneca Vaccine Given Emergency use Validation by WHO COVID-19 Vaccination in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.