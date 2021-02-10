Pamela Mawanda
Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Reccomended for use by WHO

10 Feb 2021, 21:42 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

The UN health agency has advised countries like South Africa with variants to continue using the vaccine but carry out extensive surveillance on any emerging variants and how they react to the vaccine

 

