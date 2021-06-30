ASTU Loses Armored Vehicle to Accident

In short
The Mt. Moroto Region Police spokesperson, Mike Longole, says the accident could have been a result of a mechanical. “We are still piecing up information but it looks there was a mechanical failure before the accident. The driver veered off-road,” he said of the accident.
ASTU Loses Armored Vehicle to Accident30 Jun 2021, 15:03 Comments 90 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: ASTU Karamoja Armored Personnel Carrier Matany
Mentioned: ASTU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.