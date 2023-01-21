Godfrey Eyoku
ASTU Police Officers Trained in Response to Resurgence of Cattle Raids in Karamoja

21 Jan 2023, 10:43 Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Updates
ASTU forcer during the training at Olilim training school

In short
The trainees who were selected from different ASTU zones across Karamoja have been trained to strengthen their capacity in response to the wake of cattle rustling in the Karamoja sub-region.

 

Tagged with: ASTU forces passed out fighting cattle raids karamoja sub region olilim training school
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

