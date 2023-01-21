ASTU Police Officers Trained in Response to Resurgence of Cattle Raids in Karamoja

In short
The trainees who were selected from different ASTU zones across Karamoja have been trained to strengthen their capacity in response to the wake of cattle rustling in the Karamoja sub-region.
ASTU Police Officers Trained in Response to Resurgence of Cattle Raids in Karamoja21 Jan 2023, 10:43 Comments 68 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: ASTU forces passed out fighting cattle raids karamoja sub region olilim training school
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.