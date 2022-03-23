Kato Joseph
ASTU, UPDF Kill 16 Cattle Rustlers, Arrest 56 in Operation

23 Mar 2022, 14:57 Comments 38 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson explains that ASTU and UPDF decided to open fire at the warriors after they raided kraals and stole 372 cows, 620 goats, and sheep.

 

