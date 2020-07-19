Dominic Ochola
Aswa Region Police Intensifies Community Policing as Crime Rates Soar

Gulu, Uganda
ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa Region Police Spokesperson

Okema said that they registered 100 cases of domestic violence in June alone, of which three were aggravated in nature and resulted in death, 42 defilement cases, seven rape and three murders, among others. Police records show that cases of aggravated domestic violence; defilement, rape and murder are on the rise.

 

