Aswa Region Police Intensifies Community Policing as Crime Rates Soar

In short
Okema said that they registered 100 cases of domestic violence in June alone, of which three were aggravated in nature and resulted in death, 42 defilement cases, seven rape and three murders, among others. Police records show that cases of aggravated domestic violence; defilement, rape and murder are on the rise.
Aswa Region Police Intensifies Community Policing as Crime Rates Soar19 Jul 2020, 08:14 Comments 155 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Security Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) community policing criminal offenses. domestic violence sudden deaths
