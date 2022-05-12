In short
Edward Ssebukyu, the Commissioner in charge of private schools and institutions in the Ministry of Education, says that at last it has been decided that the long-awaited money be disbursed through the Microfinance Support Centre effective immediately.
At Last Teachers Can Access the Long-awaited COVID-19 Cash Bailout Top story12 May 2022, 12:23 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
