Christopher Kisekka
12:31

At Last Teachers Can Access the Long-awaited COVID-19 Cash Bailout Top story

12 May 2022, 12:23 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Edward Ssebukyu, the commissioner in charge of private schools and institution

Edward Ssebukyu, the commissioner in charge of private schools and institution

In short
Edward Ssebukyu, the Commissioner in charge of private schools and institutions in the Ministry of Education, says that at last it has been decided that the long-awaited money be disbursed through the Microfinance Support Centre effective immediately.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.