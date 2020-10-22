Fahad Muganga
15:47

Athletics Team Shifts Focus On Tokyo Olympics Top story

22 Oct 2020, 15:44 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Joshua Cheptegeia and other athletes

Joshua Cheptegeia and other athletes

In short
“Our athletes have done us good. I will consistently say we are the number one sports team in Uganda. I would like to thank and congratulate the government of Uganda for supporting Uganda’s sports. We are looking forward to Tokyo next year and I’m positive that Uganda will celebrate not only one gold medal but many in that championship,” Otuchet said

 

Tagged with: NCS welcomes Uganda Atheletics team Uganda to participate in Olympics 2020
Mentioned: NCS UAF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.