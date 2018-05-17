In short
The out growers, from the district of Gulu, Amuru, Lamwo and Adjumani say they are stuck with hectares of sugar cane plantations in the absence of the factory which was anticipated to be their sole buyer.
Atiak Out Growers Petition Parliament over Stalled Sugar Factory
17 May 2018
