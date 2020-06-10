Atiak Sugar Factory Employees Seek Legal Redress After Termination

In short
They were recruited in April by Horyal Holding Investment Company LTD owned by Amina Moghe Hersi.
Atiak Sugar Factory Employees Seek Legal Redress After Termination10 Jun 2020, 16:28 Comments 148 Views Human rights Business and finance Security Updates
Part of the Atiak Sugar Factory, a subsidiary company of Horyal Holding Investment Company Ltd under construction in Okidi North Parish, Atiak Sub-County in Amuru District
In short
Tagged with: EALA Speaker cane plantation employment contracts grievances rampant fire perils special damages specialist employees
Mentioned: Amuru District Aswa River Region Police Atiak Sugar Factory Horyal Holding Investment Company LTD Kinyara Sugar Works Limited Masindi District Uganda Development Corporation (UDC),
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.