In short
Dr. Amina Hersi Moghe, the Chief Executive Officer of Horyal Investments Holding Company Ltd, the entity behind Atiak Sugar Factory on Monday confirmed the closure of the factory in an interview with URN but noted it was temporary.
Atiak Sugar Factory Shuts Down Production Over Shortages of canes Top story30 May 2022, 18:22 Comments 295 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Atiak Sugar Factory dr amina horse moghe the ceo of horyal investment holdings company limited
Mentioned: Uganda Development Corporation – UDC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.