Atiak Sugar Industry to Begin Production in August

The factory in Gem Village, Atiak Sub-County has the capacity to crush 1,650 tonnes of raw cane daily, producing 66 million kilogrammes of powder sugar annually.
Atiak Sugar Industry to Begin Production in August19 Jul 2020, 06:00 Comments 113 Views East Africa Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Atiak Sugar Factory Limited (ASFL) in Amuru District set for production in August, 2020 - Photo by Dominic Ochola
