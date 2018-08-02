Peter Labeja
07:53

Atiak Sugarcane Out Growers Gather For Training

2 Aug 2018, 07:53 Comments 182 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Environment Northern Analysis
A Budding Sugarcane Plantation In Atiak Sub County in Amuru District Peter Labeja

A Budding Sugarcane Plantation In Atiak Sub County in Amuru District Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Mohammed Ahmed, the Director Atiak Sugar Project, says the out growers will learn different farming practices including land preparation, planting and fertilizer application techniques as well as modern pests and weed control strategies.

 

Tagged with: atiak sugarcane outgrowers gather for training atiak sugar works atiak sugar factory pachilo parish in atiak sub county ahmed mohammed atiak sugar project director santa joyce laker chairperson of sugarcane outgrowers cooperative society
Mentioned: atiak sugar factory

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.