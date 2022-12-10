Ephraim Kasozi
Attackers Kill 2, Aid Suspected Cattle Thieves Escape From Police Custody

10 Dec 2022, 11:59 Comments 90 Views Butambala, Uganda Crime Report
The Police confirmed the Friday night incident, saying that they received a disturbance call from the Sub County Chairperson, Ali Mwagalayi about two suspected cattle thieves on two motorcycles who were on the verge of being lynched by the community.

 

