Mugisha James
17:29

Attackers of Security Personnel Have "Political Agenda"–Police

20 Dec 2021, 17:29 Comments 215 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
The crime scene in Mbarara moments at the killing of Oc Agaba Richard in september this year.

The crime scene in Mbarara moments at the killing of Oc Agaba Richard in september this year.

In short
Enanga explains that a team of investigators point to political motives for the attacks on security officers.

 

Tagged with: Corporal Richard Agaba David Etongwa Dr. Kiyinji Fred Enanga the police spokesperson,Corporal Francis Nsubuga, the Officer in Charge of Nakasozi Police Post and Special Police Constable- SPC Paul Dimba Okech Alfred and PC Moses Kigongo ,David Okiror and  Emmanuel Okirima Sgt Gideon Emuria
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.