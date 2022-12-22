Brian Luwaga
Attacks on Security Personnel Worries Us, Says Monsignor Mpanga

22 Dec 2022 Luweero, Uganda
Kasana Luwero Diocesan Administrator Msgr FX Mpanga delivering his Christmas message

While delivering his Christmas message at Kasana – Luwero Bishop’s residence, Monsignor Mpanga prayed for the dead and asked God to comfort those who have been injured in the attacks.

 

