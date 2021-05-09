Emmy Daniel Ojara
Attiak-Palabek Road in a Sorry State

9 May 2021 Amuru, Uganda
A boda boda motorcyclist maneuvers through the damaged road. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
The road connects the districts of Amuru, Lamwo and Kitgum and Gulu via Palaro. The murram road is currently in a sorry state with numerous potholes, poor drainages, mud and a section of it cut-off and becoming impassable.

 

