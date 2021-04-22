Emmy Daniel Ojara
Attiak Sugarcane Outgrowers Complain of Non Payment

22 Apr 2021, 17:00 Comments 185 Views Amuru, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
Atiak Sugar Factory, a subsidiary of Horyal Investment Holdings Company LTD in Amuru Disitrict.

In short
David Kilama, another sugarcane grower wonders why they have not been paid despite opening a bank account and going through all the verification by the government in Kampala. Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, says that his office has already received notification about the complaints of the labourers.

 

