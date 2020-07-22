In short
The directive followed concerns by Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda over the failure by the Attorney General William Byaruhanga or the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Ephraim Kamuntu to respond to his earlier queries about the procurement process for the printing of ballot paper ahead of the 2021 general election.
Attorney General asked to Explain 2021 Ballot Paper Deal Dispute
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
