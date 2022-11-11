Attorney General Asks Court to Dismiss Computer Misuse Act Petition

In short
They petitioned Court challenging the decision taken on September 8th, 2022 by the Parliament to pass the Computer Misuse (Amendment Act), 2022 which was subsequently assented to by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on October 13th, 2022.
Attorney General Asks Court to Dismiss Computer Misuse Act Petition11 Nov 2022, 17:28 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Computer Misuse Act of 2022 Legal Brains Trust Norman Tumuhimbise Norman Tumuhimbise ,Samuel Wanda,Arnold Mukose, Faridah Bikobere, Jeremiah Mukiibi, Kato Tumusiime, Lilian Luwedde, Teangel Nabukeera, Rogers Turyahambwe and Jeje Wabyona.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.