Attorney General Castigates Critics for Concocting Electoral Reforms Provision

Byaruhanga notes that some critics have misrepresented the contents of the Bills both in mainstream and social media platforms. He explains that the misrepresentation was largely because the critics could have failed to access, read, and comprehend the contents of the Bill or deliberate attempt to misrepresent proposed electoral reforms.
Attorney General Castigates Critics for Concocting Electoral Reforms Provision30 Jul 2019
