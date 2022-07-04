Attorney General Defends Appointment of Judges in Acting Capacity

In short
On May 25th, 2022, the Judicial Service Commission issued a press statement indicating that President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had appointed 16 High Court judges to serve in an Acting Capacity for two years in a bid to strengthen the staffing gaps in the Judiciary as well as to reduce the case backlog in the justice system.
Attorney General Defends Appointment of Judges in Acting Capacity4 Jul 2022, 16:36 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.