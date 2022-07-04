Kukunda Judith
16:52

Attorney General Defends Appointment of Judges in Acting Capacity

4 Jul 2022, 16:36 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka

In short
On May 25th, 2022, the Judicial Service Commission issued a press statement indicating that President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had appointed 16 High Court judges to serve in an Acting Capacity for two years in a bid to strengthen the staffing gaps in the Judiciary as well as to reduce the case backlog in the justice system.

 

Tagged with: Andrew Karamagi Appointment of Judges in Acting Capacity Dr Kabumba Busingye

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.