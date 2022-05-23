Attorney General Defends Gov’t Decision to Challenge Ingrid Turinawe’s Ugx 170m Award

In short
Turinawe, the Secretary for Mobilization in the Forum for Democratic Change has raised concern through her Facebook page wondering why the Attorney General Kiwanuka is appealing against the ruling given over three years.
Attorney General Defends Gov’t Decision to Challenge Ingrid Turinawe’s Ugx 170m Award23 May 2022, 21:22 Comments 53 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka Forum For Democratic change -FDC Ingrid Turinawe Secretary for Mobilization FDC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.