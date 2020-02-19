Olive Nakatudde
Attorney General, EC Agree to Review Voter Registration Period

19 Feb 2020
Attorney General William Byaruhanga appearing before a Select Committee of Parliament.

During their interface, Members of Parliament questioned why the Electoral Body had chosen to close the registration of voters, a year before the general election hence closing out a number of people who will have attained the age of 18 from participating in the political activity either as voters or candidates.

 

