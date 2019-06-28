In short
Early this week, State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite said that government had encountered considerable difficulty dealing with the Administrator and completely lost confidence in his ability to continue serving the role of UTL Administrator. Anite asked the Attorney General to apply to the court for orders replacing Bemanya. But Mwesigwa Rukutana says that he had not found any fault on the part of the Administrator that warrants his removal.
Attorney General, Minister Disagree on Removal of UTL Administrator
28 Jun 2019
In short
